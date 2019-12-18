Police ID Woman Killed in Puna Car Crash on Dec. 11

Police have identified a woman killed in a two-car crash in Puna last week as Frances Souza, 83, of Volcano.

The crash occurred on Dec. 11 on Highway 11 near mile marker 13. During investigation of the crash, Hawai‘i County police determined the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu sedan, later identified as Souza, was traveling south when the vehicle crossed the center line of traffic, striking a 2010 Ford F-350 pickup truck that was heading north.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old male from Hilo, did not suffer any injuries.

Police believe that speed was a factor in the crash. An autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Erhard Autrata of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 808-961-2339.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.