2-Car Crash in Puna Leaves 1 Woman Dead

A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Puna on Dec. 11.

Hawai‘i County Police responded to the crash near mile marker 13 at about 3 p.m. When they arrived on scene, one of the victims was not responsive and was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead at 6:23 p.m.

The identification of the victim is still pending.

During investigation of the crash, police determined the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu sedan, later identified as the victim, was traveling south when the vehicle crossed the center line of traffic, striking a 2010 Ford F-350 pickup truck that was heading north.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The driver of the pickup truck, a 57-year-old male from Hilo, did not suffer any injuries.

Police believe that speed was a factor in the crash. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Highway 11 by mile marker 13 was shut down in both directions and reopened four hours later.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Erhard Autrata of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 808-961-2339.

This is the 24th traffic fatality this year compared to 29 at this time last year.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.