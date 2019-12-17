Police Identify Child Killed in Stabbing Incident

Police have released the identity of a 4-year-old child who died following an incident in her home in the Hawaiian Beaches Subdivision on Nov. 27, 2019.

The victim is identified as Kayla-Marie Kehaulani Mainaaupo. Her cause of death was determined to be a stab wound and the manner of death has been ruled as accidental, according findings by the medical examiner that were made public Tuesday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

HPD Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser in late November that the accident occurred in the kitchen of the home where two male minors were preparing breakfast unaccompanied by adults, as the parents weren’t home.

When police arrived, a neighbor was performing CPR on the child who later died at Hilo Medical Center, Amon-Wilkins said in the same interview.