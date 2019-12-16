December 16, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell for the morning going more NNE and building a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.