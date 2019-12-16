December 16, 2019 Surf Forecast

Photo: James Grenz

North East

Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell for the morning going more NNE and building a bit during the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ENE.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

South East

Surf: Knee high E short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NNE 10-15mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

