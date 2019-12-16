Candle Burns Down Ho‘okena Home

Hawai‘i Fire Department officials are reporting a total loss after a Ho‘okena home burned to the ground early Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a 7:42 a.m. call of a house fire in Captain Cook. Fire trucks weren’t able to reach the scene for a full 16 minutes “due to its proximity to the nearest fire station” and based on its location “a significant distance down a narrow, unpaved driveway.”

Upon arrival, residents informed HFD that everyone made it out of the house and was accounted for. There were no injuries reported.

“Per residents, (the) fire was started by a candle in the window that lit the screen and spread to the window trim,” an HFD report said.

It took 22 responding firefighters 1 hour and 44 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which was officially snuffed out at 9:42 a.m. Sunday.

The fire was the first of two house fires on the Big Island Sunday. The second occurred in Hilo Sunday evening.