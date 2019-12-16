Structure Fire at Hilo Residence

A structure fire engulfed an East Hawai‘i in the late hours of Sunday evening.

Firefighters responded to a 8:22 p.m. call of a fire at a two-story residence on Kehaulani Street. An HFD report stated there was rapid fire spread and heavy damage to the structure’s top floor.

They fought the flames for nearly an hour, extinguishing the fire at 9:13 p.m.

No injuries were sustained, as none of the home’s occupants were present at the time of the fire. As of Monday morning, HFD was yet unable to identify the owner or the occupant(s) of the residence.