Maunakea Traffic Citations Reaches 8K

Police assigned to be in place for the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Maunakea access road continued the stepped up traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway, which began on August 15, 2019.

The continuing efforts of police during the new weeklong period covering Dec. 5 to Dec. 11 has resulted in the issuance of an additional 336 traffic citations and three suspects arrested for three offenses. The 336 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (184)

Excessive Speeding (9)

Seatbelt (26)

Child Restraint (0)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (4)

Tint (8)

No Driver’s License (7)

No Insurance (9)

Unsafe vehicle (13)

Other moving violation (8)

No License plate (9)

Regulatory (59)

The three arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (2)

Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (1)

The combined total of the 17-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by Hawaii Police Department stands at 8,013 citations issued and 74 persons arrested for 135 offenses. The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorist and pedestrians alike.