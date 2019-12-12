Fairmont Orchid, LAM Host Holiday Pop-Up Market

The Fairmont Orchid and Ladies Artisan Market are hosting the inaugural Holiday Pop-up Market on the Kohala Coast, which will feature a wide selection of Hawai’i Island vendors.

The event is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. It is located in Paniolo Room, which is next to Luana Lounge on the lobby level at Fairmont Orchid. The address is 1 North Kaniku Drive in Kamuela.

Unique, local and hand-crafted gifts will be available for the holiday season, or just because. There will also be craft cocktails and local fare available, accompanied by the music of Binti Bailey.

Attendees will have a chance to win a complimentary dinner for two at Fairmont Orchid’s new restaurant, Binchotan: Bar & Grill.

More information can be accessed online.