Kona Pool to Temporarily Close For Final Phase of Repairs

The Kona Community Aquatics Center will be closed next week for completion of the final phase of contracted repairs at the facility.

The pool will be closed Dec. 16-18. Normal operations are expected to resume Dec. 19. The facility was forced to close in March indefinitely after equipment failure in the pool’s filtration system.

A new sand filtration system was installed and the pool reopened in October.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause, and appreciate the public’s understanding as we work to ensure the pool remains a safe and valued recreational facility for our community,” officials with Hawaii County Department of Parks and Recreation stated.

For more information regarding this closure, call the Parks and Recreation Aquatics Specialist at 808-961-8694.