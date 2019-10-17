Kona Public Pool Set to Reopen in 5 Days

The Kona Community Aquatic Center is set to reopen on Oct. 22 after being closed for several months due to repairs.

The pool shut down in March because of equipment failure in the pool’s filter system, forcing pool goers to travel to Captain Cook to swim at Konawaena High School’s pool.

When it reopens, KCAC will be open seven days a week. Monday through Friday there will be two sessions of swim time. Session one will be 6:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and session two will be 2 to 6:45 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, session one will be 8:15 to 11:45 a.m. and session two will be 1 to 4:45 p.m.

“The Department apologizes for any inconvenience the closure caused and thanks Aquatics Solutions Hawai‘i and Department staff who worked diligently to complete repairs and upgrades to the pool,” officials stated in a Department of Parks and Recreation press release issued this morning.