December 11, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
December 11, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 11, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 10-15mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

