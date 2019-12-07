Survivor of Pearl Harbor Shooting Releases Statement

The survivor of the fatal shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Wednesday has released a statement to the media through Queen’s Medical Center:

“My family and I would like to express our gratitude to the first responders and the expert medical staff at Queen’s, as well as to all the friends and extended ʻohana who have been reaching out to offer their support physically, emotionally and spiritually. Our deepest condolences go out to the friends and families of Vincent Kapoi Jr. and Roldan Agustin. We ask that the media please respect our privacy as we all continue to grieve and heal.”

Roger Nakamine, 36, remains in stable condition at the hospital, according to Hawaii News Now.

Nakamine was one of three civilians shot on Wednesday afternoon by a Navy sailor assigned to guard the USS Columbia. Vincent Kapoi, Jr., 30, and Roldan Agustin, 49, both employees of the Department of Defense, died.

The shooter was 22-year-old Gabriel Romero. Romero was armed with a rifle and pistol and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following the incident. He reportedly had disciplinary problems and was enrolled in counseling. He was also reportedly unhappy with his commanders.