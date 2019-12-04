2 Victims, Shooter Dead at Pearl Harbor

Three people are dead after an active shooter incident Wednesday at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick confirmed the deaths of two victims and the gunman in a press conference held a little after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. A third victim is in stable condition, Chadwick said. All three victims were civilian Department of Defense personnel.

“This is certainly a tragedy for everyone here,” he added. “Our thoughts are with the victims’ (family and friends).”

Chadwick further confirmed the gunman, who appears to have died by way of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was an active-duty sailor on the USS Columbia, which was docked in the Shipyard for standard maintenance.

Names of the victims and the shooter have yet to be released, pending next-of-kin notifications. Chadwick did say all three victims and the shooter were male.

NCIS is currently the lead on the investigation, which remains ongoing. Witnesses are still being interviewed, Chadwick said.

Pearl Harbor security personnel and the Honolulu Police Department both responded to the incident, which was reported at roughly 2:30 p.m.

A lockdown of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam was subsequently initiated. That lockdown was lifted at 4 p.m., save for the immediate area where the shooting occurred.

“While the investigation into this incident continues, my thoughts and aloha are with the victims of the terrible tragedy at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and with their families,” Sen. Mazie Hirono said in a press release. “I join all of Hawai‘i in expressing our gratitude to the first responders who rush toward danger every day to keep us safe.”

Motive for the shooting remains unknown, Chadwick said, and it is unclear whether the victims were random or specifically targeted. Details of the weapon(s) the shooter employed had not been released as of 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Chadwick said the base has always gauged its current situation and evaluated what security updates may need to be implemented, which Pearl Harbor “will continue to do,”‘ he added.

“I join in solidarity with the people of Hawai‘i as we express our heartbreak over this tragedy and concern for those affected by the shooting,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement. “Details are still emerging as security forces at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam investigate. The White House has reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies, and the state is standing by to assist where necessary.”