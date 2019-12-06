Families Mourn Victims of Pearl Harbor Shipyard Attack

Families of the victims have identified both men who were shot and killed in the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard earlier this week.

Vincent Kapoi, Jr., 30, and Roldan Agustin, 49, died on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, after an active-duty Navy sailor opened fire with his service weapons at Dry Dock 2. A third man, yet unnamed, was injured in the attack but remains in stable condition at Queen’s Medical Center. Authorities said all three victims are civilians.

On Thursday, loved ones gathered to remember the two lives lost.

“There are so many unanswered questions,” Theona Kapoi, the sister of Vincent Kapoi, Jr., said in a prepared statement. “What we must do is honor his memory, keep him alive in our hearts.”

Agustin, who served in the US Navy and the National Guard before taking a job with the Department of Defense, was described by family members as a “true American patriot.”

“We will forever remember Roldan to be humble and honest, and a generous and patient man,” Agustin’s family said in a statement.