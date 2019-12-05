Queens’ MarketPlace to Host Santa, Holiday Fun

Santa Claus is coming to town, and he’ll be arriving at Queens’ MarketPlace a little early this holiday season.

Free photo opportunities with Santa begin on Friday, Dec. 6 and extend to various dates through Saturday, Dec. 21 as jolly old Saint Nick works around a busy schedule of making his list and checking it twice.

Families are invited to bring their keiki and their cameras to meet Mr. Claus by the Clock Tower, located between Island Gourmet Markets and Romano’s Macaroni Grill, where Santa’s helpers will assist with photos in a festive setting.

Afterwards, visitors can enjoy a stroll along the mall’s holiday decorations, pick up a snack or sit down and relax over dinner. There will also be other holiday entertainment offered at Queens’ MarketPlace to make the season bright.

A holiday concert and festivities are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21 with a special performance by Sasha Knowles Dance, a dance school based in Waikoloa, and a two-hour concert by Honoka’a High School’s jazz band, the only Na-Hoku nominated high school band.

Keiki can get their faces painted and pictures taken with Santa. Yoga Barre & Juice will be hosting a pop-up holiday market in their yoga studio on the Dec. 21, as well.

Weekly hula, movies under the stars and more make for happy holiday memories. Events are free and all are welcome. For more information, visit www.queensmarketplace.com or call 808-886-8822.

Pictures with Santa on the following dates:

Friday, Dec. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 8 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 21 6 to 8 p.m. nightly

