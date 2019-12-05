Maunakea Traffic Enforcement Produces 436 citations, 2 arrests

Since Aug. 15, the Hawai‘i Police Department has employed a traffic enforcement initiative on Daniel K. Inouye Highway near the Mauna Kea Access Road.

Demonstrators in opposition of the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope created and have held a blockade in the area for more than four and a half months, and police say the intent of the initiative is to ensure the safety of demonstrators and motorists alike.

The continuing efforts of police between Thursday, Nov. 28 to Wednesday, Dec. 4 resulted in the issuance of 436 traffic citations and two suspects arrested for two offenses. The 436 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (226)

Excessive Speeding (4)

Seatbelt (12)

Child Restraint (1)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (7)

Tint (17)

No Driver’s License (6)

No Insurance (20)

Unsafe vehicle (13)

Other moving violation (2)

No License plate (16)

Regulatory (112)

Parking (0)

The two arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Contempt/Failure to appear warrants (1)

Disorderly Conduct (1)

The disorderly conduct offense originated from the arrest of a 37-year-old male suspect creating a safety hazard to passing motorists by standing in the roadway on Daniel K. Inouye Highway at the intersection with Mauna Kea Access Road, an HPD report said. Police continued to say the suspect was behaving aggressively and refused to leave the road.

The combined total of the 16-week-long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement effort stands at 7,677 citations issued and 71 persons arrested for 132 offenses.

The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing situation on Maunakea, HPD said.