December 05, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
December 5, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 5, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSE.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. This becomes Sideshore texture/chop for the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

