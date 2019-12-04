Winter Storm Watch for Big Island Summits

3:37 PM HST Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS ABOVE 12,000 FEET FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Increasing mid to high clouds ahead of a disturbance aloft may produce snow on the high summits of the Big Islands starting Thursday evening. Moisture will increase late Thursday night and early Friday, leading to snow, possibly heavy at times above 12,000 feet.

What: Heavy snow with total accumulation in excess of 6 inches possible. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Significant reductions in visibility are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A winter storm watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact the summits. Anyone planning travel to the summits, including hikers and campers, should monitor the latest forecasts and consider postponing their trip until improved weather returns.