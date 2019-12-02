New CEO Selected for Kona, Kohala Hospitals

The HHSC West Hawai‘i Region Board of Directors has selected Anna Chiotti as the new Regional Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the West Hawai‘i region, which includes Kona Community Hospital (KCH) and Kohala Hospital.

Chiotti will assume the duties of CEO on Jan. 2, 2020. Jay Kreuzer will officially retire as CEO on Dece. 31, but will remain involved in regional strategic planning in 2020.

Chiotti has over 30 years of healthcare leadership experience. She is a nurse leader by training, with a strong background in hospital and medical center management. She has held leadership roles including Chief Nursing Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Vice President at a number of large organizations including Providence Healthcare, San Ramon Regional Medical Center, California Pacific Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente.

Frank Sayre, DDS and West Hawai‘i Region Board Chair said the CEO selection process involved a lengthy, nationwide search.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“The Board is confident that Anna is a leader well suited for the West Hawai‘i Region and our unique culture,” Sayre said. “She possesses a deep knowledge of all aspects of healthcare. Her experience in the areas of patient care, hospital operations, quality, financial management and strategic development indicates that she is the best choice to continue moving forward with the region’s strategic initiatives.”

Chiotti earned a Bachelor of Science Nursing and a Master of Science Nursing both from St. Mary’s College, Samuel Merritt College in Oakland, California.