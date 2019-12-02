Found Fugitive Suspect in 2 Officer-Involved Shootings

A fugitive found in Volcano early Sunday morning was also a suspect in two officer-involved shootings in East Hawaii.

Tearon Pacheco-Fernandez, 24, was found at approximately 6:07 a.m. on Dec. 1. She was taken into custody without incident. She is currently in custody and no additional charges have been filed against her at this time.

Also taken into custody at that time were Jagger Torres, 21, and Keani Grace, 29. Both also had outstanding warrants.

The first incident took place on Nov. 19. According to Hawai‘i County Police officers with the Special Enforcement Unit were conducting checks in the area of Route 11, also known as the Volcano Highway, and South Glenwood Road for wanted subjects known to frequent a residence in the area.

Officers attempted to initiate contact the suspects observed in the vehicle they were reported to be driving. As a result, the driver drove off almost striking a police officer. One of the officers fired his service weapon.

The second incident occurred on Nov. 26 at around noon. A stolen vehicle was spotting driving through the KTA parking lot in Hilo on Puainako Street. South Hilo patrol officers and personnel from the Special Enforcement Unit responded and attempted to stop the Toyota pickup. However, the driver drove toward an officer who then discharged his service weapon.

The driver of the truck drove past the officer, struck a parked car then skidded into the driveway of Jack in the Box. The driver nearly hit an officer at that time and an officer again discharged their weapon.

A short pursuit ensued, but was terminated due to hazardous road and traffic conditions.