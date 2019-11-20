Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Glenwood

No injuries were reported after a Hawai‘i County police officer fired his weapon while searching for wanting individuals in the Glenwood area on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are conducting an investigation into the shooting. An independent administrative investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Office of Professional Standards.

The shooting stems from an incident that occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Police officers with the Special Enforcement were conducting checks in the area of Route 11, also known as the Volcano Highway, and South Glenwood Road for wanted subjects known to frequent a residence in the area. Officers at one point entered a driveway leading to a residence after spotting the fugitives’ vehicle, a multi-colored Honda sedan.

Officers exited their unmarked vehicle to make contact with the occupants of the Honda. At that point, police say, the driver of the Honda immediately reversed then accelerated toward one of the officers who was standing outside of the passenger side of the police vehicle.

“As the Honda drove toward the officer, he immediately jumped back into the open passenger door, which was struck by the Honda as it drove past, scraping along the entire passenger side,” police officials say.

The other officer on scene fired his service weapon at the Honda as it left the area. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Route 11. While additional officers responded to the area, the Honda or its occupants were not found.

The officer who discharged his weapon is a five-year veteran of the department and the other officer is a 15-year veteran. Neither of the plain-clothed officers were injured during the confrontation with the vehicle or the weapon discharge.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation, which is currently classified as a first-degree attempted murder.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or may have seen the Honda, which is further described as having body panels with different colors and without license plates, driving to or from the area, or may have any other information about this incident is asked to call Detective William Brown at 808-961-2384 or email [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.