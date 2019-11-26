November 26, 2019 Surf Forecast

November 26, 2019 Surf ForecastNovember 26, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 26, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 20-25mph.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
South East
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 5-10mph in the afternoon.
