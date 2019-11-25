November 25, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. This becomes Bumpy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.