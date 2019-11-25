November 25, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SW for the afternoon.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. This becomes Bumpy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

