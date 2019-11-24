Man Dies in One-Car Crash Near South Point

An unidentified man has died as the result of a one-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday on Kama‘oa Road, roughly one half mile east of the South Point Road intersection.

According to a report from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, a “convertible-type vehicle” was located overturned in the brush along the roadside.

Inside the vehicle, which HFD said sustained extensive damage to the front end and the cab, was a restrained male driver aged in his 20s or 30s.

The man, who authorities have not yet publicly identified, was found “without signs of life” and was an “obvious DOA,” the report continued. HFD extricated the victim from the vehicle and turned the scene over to investigators from the Hawai‘i Police Department.

Sunday’s single-vehicle crash represents the fifth fatal incident on Big Island roadways in the last 16 days.