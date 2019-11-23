Nonprofit Bake Sale Offering Sweet and Savory Breads

By Big Island Now Staff
November 23, 2019, 3:35 PM HST (Updated November 23, 2019, 1:14 PM)
Photo courtesy of Kona Historical Society.

Kona Historical Society (KHS) will host a special bread bake event on Wednesday, Nov. 27, featuring fresh-baked sweet and savory breads.

The public is invited to watch KHS staff and volunteers bake bread rolls and loaves in a stone oven, or forno, from 10 a.m. to noon. The forno is located in the pasture below the nonprofit’s headquarters and its historic general store museum in Kealakekua.

Each loaf or pan of bread costs $8 and can be purchased from the white tent in front of the headquarters entrance beginning at 12:45 p.m. Bread sales are on a first-come, first-served basis and will continue until all items are sold.

Proceeds from the bake will benefit KHS, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation of Kona’s history.

The event is an alternative to the regular Portuguese Stone Oven Bread Baking Program, which will not be held Nov. 28 in observance of Thanksgiving. However, the free program will resume on Dec. 5.

For more information, call KHS at (808) 323-3222 or visit www.konahistorical.org.

