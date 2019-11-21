November 21, 2019 Surf Forecast

November 21, 2019 Surf ForecastNovember 21, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 21, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Ankle high E short period wind swell for the morning going more ESE and building a bit during the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSW winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com