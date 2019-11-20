November 20, 2019 Surf Forecast

November 20, 2019 Surf ForecastNovember 20, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 20, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high E short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ESE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com