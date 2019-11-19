Video Captures Road Rage Incident in Puna

Wow just witnessed this shit. The bike was weaving in between cars and then got on the SUV’s ass. The SUV brake checked this dude a couple times and then this happened. Posted by Koapaka Puahala on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

A Hilo man was on his way to pick his daughter from school when he captured a startling road rage incident on Highway 130 in Kea‘au on Tuesday afternoon.

Koapaka Puahala usually records his drives with his phone sitting on a stand while driving on the highway. He never imagined he’d capture a such an aggressive incident between and driver and a motorcyclist.

Sometime between 1:50 to 2 p.m. a motorcyclist flew passed him and another vehicle. In a video he posted to social media, it showed the motorcyclist tailgating an SUV.

“I was definitely concerned,” Puahala said of the incident he saw unfold. “I had a feeling something was about to happen. I didn’t expect to catch that on video.”

The video shows the motorcyclist tailgating an SUV in the lefthand lane headed toward Shower Drive. Puahala said the driver of the SUV brake-checked the motorcyclist a couple of times. At one point, he saw the motorcyclist pull out what appeared to be a nigh stick and hit the back corner window of the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV reacted, swerving into the motorcyclist physically pushing the bike off to the righthand shoulder. The motorcyclist continued driving a ways then weaved back into traffic, looking over his shoulder several times.

“I could see the driver of the SUV being upset, but it could’ve turned out totally different if the guy had fallen off his bike,” Puahala said.

This road rage incident happened about seven hours after a head-on collision on Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona that left one woman dead and another in critical condition.

Puahala is concerned about Tuesday afternoon’s incident, adding people have no consideration nowadays.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire life,” he said. “I’m amazed something like this could happen out of pure spite and road rage.”