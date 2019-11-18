Reminder: Temporary Road Closure Scheduled on Queen K

As scheduled, a Hawai‘i County Police will close the road from 1:30-3:30 p.m. today on Queen Kaahumanu Highway between between Kekaha Kai State Beach Park and the West Hawaiʻi Veterans Cemetery.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit will be conducting further investigations of the traffic fatality that occurred on Nov. 10, that left one woman dead and sent two teen girls to the hospital on O‘ahu.

Four Seasons Resort and Kukio Golf and Beach Club will only be accessible from the north. Access to the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole will only be done from the south on the Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway during this time period.

Police ask that motorists drive with caution during this time and take alternate routes to get to their destinations if possible. Plan for trips taking longer than normal due to the road closure.