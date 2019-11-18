Crews Respond to Another Structure Fire in Volcano

A short-term vacation rental is the second structure to go up in flames in Volcano within days of each other. Authorities suspect arson.

On Nov. 17 at approximately 7:21 p.m., Hawai‘i County Firefighters received a report of a structure fire on 99-2000 block of Pukeawe Circle. According to fire crews, guests arrived to the rental and saw smoke coming from the building’s seams.

Firefighters could see oxygen-starved flames flickering with only a small amount of smoke emitting from the home. The commander on scene noted all windows were whited out with paint.

“They made entry through the back door into the living room where most of the household furniture was found piled up and in flames,” according to fire officials.

SPONSORED VIDEO

After extinguishment, the home was ventilated of smoke and combustable gases.

“Various clues indicating an arson case; HPD and HFD investigators remained on scene collecting evidence for further processing,” officials say.

The home was built in 2006 and has a square footage of 1,518. Fire crews estimate a loss of about $56,000.

On Nov. 14, fire crews responded to a structure fire at Volcano Golf and Country Club. The blaze gutted the retail office area. However, the restaurant, changing rooms, golf carts and a large retail storage area were saved. There were no reported injuries.

It is unknown if these two cases are connected.