Volcano Golf and Country Club Damaged in Overnight Blaze

Over $300,000 in property was lost after an early morning structure fire at Volcano Golf and Country Club in Volcano.

Hawai‘i County Fire Department received a call about the blaze at approximately 4:50 a.m. When they arrived on scene minutes later, they found the retail portion of the business fully engulfed in flames.

According to fire officials, a neighbor heard the fire crackling and called 911. Four personnel were first initial responders. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and keep it under control under until crews from Pahala and Pāhoa arrived.

Pahala is 21 miles away and Kea‘au is 23 miles away. Water tankers from Pāhoa and Pahala supplied water as there are no hydrants in the area.

The blaze gutted the retail office area. However, the restaurant, changing rooms, golf carts and a large retail storage area were saved. There were no reported injuries.

While there was $315,000 in damage, fire crews were able to save $872,725 in property and equipment.