November 17, 2019 Surf Forecast

November 17, 2019 Surf ForecastNovember 17, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 17, 2019, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com