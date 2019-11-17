November 17, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
November 17, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 17, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with SSE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting SE 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am        pm  

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with NNE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

