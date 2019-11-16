County Band to Perform Free Concert on Nov. 22

The community is invited to enjoy a free concert performed by the West Hawai‘i County Band on Friday, Nov. 22, at 6:30 p.m., at Hale Halawai in Kailua-Kona.

On the heels of the Kona Coffee Festival and Veteran’s Day, the band will celebrate the makahiki and holiday season with a “November Harvest” concert.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The concert will include renditions of America the Beautiful by Carmen Dragon and the folk melody Shenandoah arranged by Frank Ticheli. Honoring veterans who have served the U.S., the band will reprise The Armed Forces Salute featuring the theme for each branch of the armed forces. In a jazzy vein, the band will perform Autumn Leaves, Harlem Nocturne and the Rodgers and Hart standard, Blue Moon. The band will also feature two of March King’s most popular tunes, The Washington Post and The Stars and Stripes Forever.

For more information, visit: http://www.westhawaiiband.com.

The concert location, Hale Halawai, is located at 75-5760 Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona.