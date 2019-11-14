Nonprofit to Host Workshop on How to Minimize Waste in the Kitchen

A recycling nonprofit organization is expanding the conversation about “going green” to the kitchen.

Recycle Hawai‘i will be presenting a new workshop in partnership with the Hilo Public Library that will focus on reducing food waste with storage tips, shopping strategies and recipes to maximize nutrition while minimizing cost and waste.

This new workshop, “Kitchen Skills to Save the World,” comes in the wake of Hawai‘i County’s announcement to changes in its recycling program.

Food Matters, a program from the Commission for Environmental Cooperation, lists these top

tips. Kitchen Skills to Save the World will discuss each strategy in depth and with examples:

Plan meals ahead

Learn how to store food properly

Practice cooking often

Use your freezer

Share the bounty!

Compost your food scraps

“By saving money, time, and food, Hawai’i consumers can cut out 45% of all island food waste, according to officials from the nonprofit. The dividends of reducing food wastes come back with better water supply management, fewer greenhouse gas emissions in transit, and no more smelly kitchen trash can.”

The workshop will take place on Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. at the Hilo Public Library.Learn more about Recycle Hawai’i’s programs and check the recycling directory at www.recyclehawaii.org.