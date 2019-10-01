County to Stop Accepting Paper, Plastic Recycling

County to Stop Accepting Paper, Plastic RecyclingOctober 1, 2019, 12:45 PM HST (Updated October 1, 2019, 12:45 PM)
Hawai‘i County is rolling back recyclable items it will accept at island transfer stations. The decision was spurred on by significant decreases in global recycling markets, a county press release said.
The county’s current 2-Bin recycling program includes a mixed bin for recycling paper, plastic, cardboard/boxboard and aluminum/tin, as well as a second glass bin for non-HI-5 glass. As of Oct. 16, 2019, paper and plastics will not be accepted.
However, the county will continue its ongoing efforts to evaluate potential alternatives to remain environmentally and economically responsible, the release continued.
The county’s 2-Bin recycling program, offered at designated recycling and transfer stations, will be downsized on Oct, 16 as follows:
The 2-Bin recycling program will be downsized to collect only:
- Corrugated cardboard (clean and not contaminated with food)
- Brown Kraft paper bags (e.g., paper shopping bags)
The glass bin will continue to collect:
- Glass bottles and jars
- Clean non-HI-5 bottles and jars (e.g., wine bottles, pickle jars)
- No caps, covers or lids
- Will be collected in the separate glass bin
Metal cans previously accepted will now be collected in the scrap metal bins offered at select recycling and transfer stations as follows:
- Must be clean, small (e.g., tuna, soup, pet food cans)
The HI-5 beverage container redemption program remains in effect. For further information, visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org/2-bin/ for the full list of recyclable items accepted at Hawaiʻi County recycling and transfer stations.