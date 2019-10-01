County to Stop Accepting Paper, Plastic Recycling

Hawai‘i County is rolling back recyclable items it will accept at island transfer stations. The decision was spurred on by significant decreases in global recycling markets, a county press release said.

The county’s current 2-Bin recycling program includes a mixed bin for recycling paper, plastic, cardboard/boxboard and aluminum/tin, as well as a second glass bin for non-HI-5 glass. As of Oct. 16, 2019, paper and plastics will not be accepted.

However, the county will continue its ongoing efforts to evaluate potential alternatives to remain environmentally and economically responsible, the release continued.

The county’s 2-Bin recycling program, offered at designated recycling and transfer stations, will be downsized on Oct, 16 as follows:

The 2-Bin recycling program will be downsized to collect only:

Corrugated cardboard (clean and not contaminated with food)

Brown Kraft paper bags (e.g., paper shopping bags)

The glass bin will continue to collect:

Glass bottles and jars

Clean non-HI-5 bottles and jars (e.g., wine bottles, pickle jars)

No caps, covers or lids

Will be collected in the separate glass bin

Metal cans previously accepted will now be collected in the scrap metal bins offered at select recycling and transfer stations as follows:

Must be clean, small (e.g., tuna, soup, pet food cans)

The HI-5 beverage container redemption program remains in effect. For further information, visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org/2-bin/ for the full list of recyclable items accepted at Hawaiʻi County recycling and transfer stations.