County to Stop Accepting Paper, Plastic Recycling

By Big Island Now
October 1, 2019, 12:45 PM HST (Updated October 1, 2019, 12:45 PM)
Courtesy photo.

Hawai‘i County is rolling back recyclable items it will accept at island transfer stations. The decision was spurred on by significant decreases in global recycling markets, a county press release said.

The county’s current 2-Bin recycling program includes a mixed bin for recycling paper, plastic, cardboard/boxboard and aluminum/tin, as well as a second glass bin for non-HI-5 glass. As of Oct. 16, 2019, paper and plastics will not be accepted.

However, the county will continue its ongoing efforts to evaluate potential alternatives to remain environmentally and economically responsible, the release continued.

The county’s 2-Bin recycling program, offered at designated recycling and transfer stations, will be downsized on Oct, 16 as follows:

The 2-Bin recycling program will be downsized to collect only:

  • Corrugated cardboard (clean and not contaminated with food)
  • Brown Kraft paper bags (e.g., paper shopping bags)

The glass bin will continue to collect:

  • Glass bottles and jars
  • Clean non-HI-5 bottles and jars (e.g., wine bottles, pickle jars)
  • No caps, covers or lids
  • Will be collected in the separate glass bin

Metal cans previously accepted will now be collected in the scrap metal bins offered at select recycling and transfer stations as follows:

  • Must be clean, small (e.g., tuna, soup, pet food cans)

The HI-5 beverage container redemption program remains in effect. For further information, visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org/2-bin/ for the full list of recyclable items accepted at Hawaiʻi County recycling and transfer stations.

