Late KTA CEO to be Honored at Japanese Culture Day

Japanese Culture Day is coming up on Saturday.

This year’s Celebration is dedicated to the late CEO and chairman of KTA Superstores, Barry Taniguchi. Taniguchi was a big supporter of the Japanese Community Association and epitomized the theme “Okage Sama De” (I am what I am because of you).

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Omikoshi parade will start at 9 a.m. and go from Aupuni Center to Sangha Hall. Program begins at 10 a.m. with the honoring of our Grand Marshal, Larry Shunji Isemoto, 2019 Cultural Treasures and recognition of our members aged 90 and older. Admission is free.

Entertainment includes performances by Puna Taiko and koto master Darin Miyashiro and So-shin Kai. Demos by Khou Sekine (professional calligrapher) and Keiko Fujishita (professional kimono dresser), both from Japan. Demos by Audrey Wilson (Rice Bowls), Laron Kageyama (gyotaku fish painting), and Aikido of Hilo.

Shichigosan kimono dressing and picture taking for girls, ages 5-7, and boys, age 5 (advance reservations required). Calligraphers will be on hand to craft your name or special message for a fee. Displays include washi chigiri-e, ikebana and bonsai. Lots of ono food will be available for purchase.