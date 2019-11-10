Two-Car Crash Closes Highway

A North Kona section of Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon following a collision.

The collision occurred between two vehicles and multiple people involved are being transported to a nearby hospital, according to Sgt. Elarianoff of the Hawai‘i Police Department.

SPONSORED VIDEO

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, Elarianoff could not elaborate as to the medical status of any of the individuals involved in the crash. The investigation into the collision is pending.

There is no timetable for when traffic will again move freely on the highway. Police suggest motorists use alternate routes, including Waikoloa Road at mile 75 and Kaiminani Road at mile 93 to detour to Highway 190, also known as the Upper Road.