Driver Arrested in Connection to Fatal Bike Crash Released

A man taken into custody Nov. 6 after reportedly striking and killing a cyclist with his pickup truck in Hilo has been released pending further investigation.

On Nov. 7, Hawai‘i County Police Department identified the cyclist as 40-year-old Wayne W. Geil of Hilo. At approximately 9:04 p.m., police responded to a call of a crash. Officials say Geil was riding his bike east on Kaumana Drive when he was struck by the motorist at the intersection of South Wili Wili Street.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The driver was initially arrested on first-degree negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence. Police have forwarded the case to Hawai‘i County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Officer Clifford Antonio of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 808-961-2339. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo.