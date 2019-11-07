Cyclist Hit, Killed in Hilo Crash

A Hilo man has been arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide after a bicyclist was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening on Kaumana Drive near the intersection of Wili Wili Street in Hilo.

Hawai‘i County Police responded to the call at 9:04 p.m. Officers determined that a 2008 Dodge pickup truck had been traveling west on Kaumana Drive within the two way center median turn lane below the Wili Wili Street intersection when it collided with a bicyclist traveling east on Kaumana Drive, also within the two way center median turn lane.

Police issued a text alert at 9:36 p.m. indicating Kaumana Drive and south of Wili Wili Street were closed in both directions due to an “accident.” The road didn’t reopen until nearly 5:30 a.m.

The bicyclist, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 10:28 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The operator of the pickup truck, a 66-year-old Hilo man, was not injured in the crash and arrested for suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants and first-degree negligent homicide. He is currently being held at the Hilo Cellblock, pending continued investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit is conducting the Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Officer Clifford Antonio at 808-961-2339.

This is the 17th traffic fatality this year compared to 24 at this same time last year.