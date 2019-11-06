Bird Hunting Kicks Off at Pōhakuloa

A two-day bird hunt has been scheduled for local hunters in the northernmost area of the Pōhakuloa Training Area.

PTA is offering the bird hunt with shotgun in Keamuku Maneuver Areas 1, 2 and 3. The hunt will be open on Nov. 9-10 from 5:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“We are truly excited to get the hunting underway here and even though it has been a long process getting to this point, I think the community will enjoy our new procedures, and diversified hunts we will offer in the future,” said Lt. Col. JR Borce, Commander PTA.

Bird permits are $25, and general hunting permits are $40 (which includes mammal and bird) and available at https://pta.isportsman.net/. The website also provides information regarding the schedule, fees, maps, regulations and more.

Hunters can also visit the “Hawai‘i Island Hunting – PTA” Facebook group for updates and other Information including volunteer opportunities. Have questions, call Brian Leo at 808-315-1545.