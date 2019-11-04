Ocean Energy, Economic Symposium Set at NELHA

The 10th Ocean Energy and Economic Development Symposium and Workshop is Nov. 8-9 at the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii Authority’s (NELHA) Hawaii Ocean Science and Technology Park (HOST).

Open to the public, the event is presented by the Friends of NELHA in partnership with the County of Hawai‘i, the State of Hawai‘i and Okinawa Prefecture, Kumejima Town. Kumejima is a sister city to Hawai‘i County based on the commonality that both locations have the ability to source deep, cold sea water to create clean energy, food and fresh water.

Vincent Paul Ponthieux of Blue Planet Research will give the keynote, “Energy Security, Resiliency and Sustainability for Hawai‘i and Okinawa,” the theme of this year’s anniversary gathering.

Symposium activities include presentations on Hawai‘i and Okinawa energy initiatives and strategies, a panel discussion on uses and applicability of hydrogen, deep sea water use and industry, updates on ocean thermal energy conversion projects and more. An optional tour of NELHA tenant facilities is also available.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Find a copy of the workshop’s program at http://okinawahawaii-oews.com/agenda.html.

Sign up to attend at online. The fee is $90 for both days or $50 for one day, plus lunch.

Friends of NELHA (FON) is a nonprofit, conservation education organization offering public tours with a focus on renewable energy, sustainability, sustainable aquaculture and the uniqueness of the Hawai‘i Ocean Science and Technology Park at Keahole Point.

Presentations begin 10 a.m. weekdays at the Gateway Visitor Center. Tours are offered Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Visit www.friendsofnelha.org.