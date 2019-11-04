Anuhea to Play Anniversary Show in Honoka‘a

Hawaiian artist Anuhea will celebrate a pair of milestones this Saturday with a concert in Honoka‘a.

Anuhea & Friends, along with special guest Preston Lee, will play the A10, Best of Anuhea Album Release Party, which will double as a celebration of the artist’s 10th anniversary in the music business.

The event is set for Honoka‘a People’s Theater, located at 45-3574 Mamane Street, on Saturday Nov. 9. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show runs from 8 to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance for the first 75 sold. They are $25 for general admission and $30 at the door. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.

The show is sponsored by KWXX FM and HI Tide Nation. It is billed as appropriate for listeners of all ages.

Anuhea was named this year’s Na Hoku Hanohano Female Vocalist of the Year and the Island Music Award Female Solo Artist. She has released four albums and has toured extensively across the US and internationally.

Those interested can learn more about her and her career at www.anuheajams.com.