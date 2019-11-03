Hula Celebrations to be Held at Keauhou Bay

Presented by the Nā Wai Iwi Ola Foundation, under the direction of Kumu Keala Ching, the 13th Annual Celebration of E Mau Ana Ka Hula – The Hula Is Perpetuated will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be followed by the 8th Annual Hali’a Ka Nani – A Memory of the Beautiful Holoku, which will run the same day from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay’s Bayview Lawn in Kailua-Kona will host the events.

E Mau Ana Ka Hula is meant to pay tribute to Merrie Monarch King David Kalākaua, with a celebration of hula.

“Hula is the language of the heart and therefore the heartbeat of the Hawaiian people,” said King Kalākaua.

Kumu Hula and students from across the Hawaiian Islands, Europe and Japan will present their art of style and tradition of hula with either hula kahiko (ancient) or hula auana (modern) styles of dance.

Each school will showcase the best integrity and quality of traditional hula steps, expressions, creativity, and adornments with costumes and stories that support the hula traditions, according to an event press release.

Local arts and crafts vendors will be featuring handmade Hawaiian items, and ono food will be available, too. Admission is free.

Kumu Hula Keala Ching and Na Wai Puna o Kona will host this year’s Hali’a ka Nani: An Evening of Elegance. The night will feature stylish holokū gowns, food, music and dancing, the release said.

The price is $50 per person and includes Ali’i Keana’aina concert. Seating is reserved and tables of 10 available. For tickets or more information visit www.emauanakahula.org.

The Ali’i Keana’aina Concert begins at 8:15 p.m. General admission is $10, and tickets are available at the door.