October 30, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with NNE winds less than 5mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SE 5-10mph.