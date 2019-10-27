First Fridays Musical Feature in Waikoloa

The Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort and Ocean Club will kick off the new month with its First Friday live music event on Nov. 1.

A staple at the resort’s Aka‘ula Lanai, November’s First Friday features Big Island Entertainer Keoni Thompson + Friends. Live music will run from 7–9 p.m.

First Fridays at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott are free to guests and the public alike, featuring various Hawaiian musical artists. Seating is first-come, first-served. Food and drink specials are available. Event times range from 5–10 p.m. based on the time of year and the time of sunset.

The resort is located at 69-275 Waikoloa Beach Drive in Waikoloa. For more information, call 808-886-8165.