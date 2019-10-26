Public Invited for 3rd Annual Science and Tech Expo in Hilo

All ages are invited to attend the third-annual Hawai‘i Explorations Expo on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 9 to 3 p.m. at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo.

Organized by Hawai‘i Science and Technology Museum, the free event celebrates science and technology projects and education in the local community with fun-filled activities and inspiring speakers.

Roughly 30 booths will share the latest innovations in agriculture, energy production, astronomy, materials science, space exploration, health care, underwater robotics and more.

In previous years, the event has focused on efforts like reef restoration, rapid ‘ōhi‘a death, disaster response and citizen science. This year, the focus will be on how local research methods are helping address the challenges Hawai‘i faces in the 21st century.

Henk Rogers, entrepreneur and founder of The Tetris Company and Blue Planet Foundation, will present the keynote speech for the event. Rogers is an outspoken advocate for transitioning the global economy to renewable energy. In Hawai‘i, he is pushing for 100% clean energy through his nonprofit, Blue Planet.

‘Imiloa Astronomy Centerʻs master navigator, Kalepa Baybayan, will also give a presentation on Polynesian navigation. Baybayan has served as captain of the iconic voyaging canoe Hōkūleʻa, as well as Hawai‘iloa and Hōkūalaka‘i.