KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Napua Greig to the KAPA Cafe.

Napua is an award-winning kumu hula and Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning vocalist. She grew up around Hawaiian music and hula because her mom, Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey, is a long time entertainer. Napua and her halau, Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka, won overall at the 55th annual Merrie Monarch Festival.