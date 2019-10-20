HPD Seeks Help to Identify Elderly Woman

By Big Island Now
October 20, 2019, 2:02 PM HST (Updated October 20, 2019, 2:02 PM)
The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for help identifying an elderly woman with dementia who is currently being held at the Hilo Medical Center.

HPD responded on Sunday to the area of Oshiro Road in Volcano, near Hamaulu and Komo Street regarding an elderly female as of yet unidentified.

The female has no identification and suffers from dementia, an HPD release said. Police are asking for assistance in identifying her and contacting the family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Tristan Allen of Hilo Patrol at 808-935-3311.

