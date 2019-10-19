‘Imiloa Accepting Entries for Pumpkin Carving Contest

‘Imiloa Astronomy Center is holding a pumpkin carving contest as part of its “Night at the Museum” Halloween celebration. Entries will be accepted at ‘Imiloa’s guest services counter through Oct. 24.

Pumpkins must feature a Hawai‘i native “creature of the night.” Ribbons and prizes for pumpkins will be awarded in four categories during ‘Imiloa’s Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 25, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. See the full rules at imiloahawaii.org/pumpkin.

The celebration will feature Hawai‘i creatures of the night, a costume contest, educational booths, crafts, planetarium shows and a green screen photo booth. Admission is $8 for the general public and free for members.