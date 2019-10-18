Yoga Barre to Open at Waikoloa Beach Resort

Yoga Barre Hawai‘i will open its doors for the first time on Saturday at Queens’ MarketPlace in Waikoloa Beach Resort.

The Grand Opening will run from 8:15 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and includes complimentary yoga classes all day long, 20% storewide discounts, food and juice tastings, plus more.

“My intention with opening Yoga Barre Hawai‘i is to serve visitors and locals alike with a radiant, thriving place that radiates the aloha spirit,” said owner and longtime fitness instructor Brittany Isaac. “I hope people will come and try out our classes to see which style they like best. At our grand opening, we’ll have a Lava Flow yoga class, Barre Above class, our signature Buti yoga and others — all taught by experienced, certified teachers.”

Classes are expected to fill up fast. Prospective students can sign up at www.yogabarrehawaii.com. Yoga Barre will also host a complimentary haku-lei making class Saturday from 4:30 to 6 p.m., which will be presented by Ainahua Florals. To reserve a spot for the haku making class, call 808-886-8822.

In addition to a full schedule of classes, Yoga Barre carries a wide selection of athletic wear brands, local swimsuit brand Pikai, Honolulu-based clothing brand Aloha Modern, reef-safe organic Coola sunscreen and most recently became the exclusive retailer of Lululemon athletic wear on the island, according to a Queens’ MarketPlace press release.

The Juice Bar features house-made acai bowls and fresh pressed juice blends, as well as glass-bottled fresh pressed juices, nut milks and cold brew from Liquid Life. At the event, guests can enjoy samples such as the “Hula Hulk” (fresh pressed ginger, local greens and pineapple), along with cold-pressed fruit juice popsicles and vegan gourmet ice cream from Hawaiian Licks.

The event flows into a full day and evening of shopping and entertainment at Queens’ MarketPlace, including Persimmon Boutique’s 12th Anniversary celebration with discounts, champagne and free gifts with $50 purchase — while they last. At 6 p.m., a concert under the stars features rock & roll band Lucky Tongue.

Queens’ MarketPlace in Waikoloa Beach Resort, dubbed the gathering place of the Kohala Coast, offers several shopping opportunities, services and food selections, along with live music, movies under the stars, weekly hula performances and seasonal celebrations.

For more information, visit www.QueensMarketPlace.com or call 808-886-8822.